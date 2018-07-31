class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326450 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Broken Bow convenience store robbed | KRVN Radio

Broken Bow convenience store robbed

BY Broken Bow Police Department | July 31, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Broken Bow convenience store robbed
Courtesy/Broken Bow Police Department -- Surveillance video photo of armed robbery suspect.

Broken Bow, Neb. — According to Police Chief Steve Scott, an armed robbery occurred at Trotter’s Whoa and Go in Broken Bow at approximately 2:55 Tuesday morning. The subject, who was in possession of a handgun, was wearing a hoodie tight around his face, a mask and khaki- colored pants. The subject is a white male and is approximately 5’ 10”- 6 feet tall and of medium build. An undetermined amount of money was stolen. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information that would lead to the apprehension of the subject please contact the Broken Bow Police Department at 308-872-6424.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments