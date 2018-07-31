Broken Bow convenience store robbed

Broken Bow, Neb. — According to Police Chief Steve Scott, an armed robbery occurred at Trotter’s Whoa and Go in Broken Bow at approximately 2:55 Tuesday morning. The subject, who was in possession of a handgun, was wearing a hoodie tight around his face, a mask and khaki- colored pants. The subject is a white male and is approximately 5’ 10”- 6 feet tall and of medium build. An undetermined amount of money was stolen. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information that would lead to the apprehension of the subject please contact the Broken Bow Police Department at 308-872-6424.