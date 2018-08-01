class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Broken Bow police make arrest in convenience store robberies | KRVN Radio

Broken Bow police make arrest in convenience store robberies

BY Broken Bow Police Department | August 1, 2018
Home News Regional News
Broken Bow police make arrest in convenience store robberies
Courtesy/Broken Bow Police Department photo -- James R. Duncan.

Broken Bow, Neb. — Broken Bow Police have arrested a person of interest in a robbery at a local convenience store. 27 year old James R. Duncan of Ord was arrested Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the Becton Dickinson & Co. parking lot in Broken Bow.

Police Chief Steve Scott says evidence from Tuesday’s early morning robbery of Trotter’s Whoa & Go and the February 14 robbery of Pump & Pantry in Broken Bow led to the arrest of Duncan.

Duncan is being charged with Robbery and use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony for both robberies. He is currently being held in the Custer County Jail and bond has been set at 10% of $500,000.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments