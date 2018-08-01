Broken Bow police make arrest in convenience store robberies

Broken Bow, Neb. — Broken Bow Police have arrested a person of interest in a robbery at a local convenience store. 27 year old James R. Duncan of Ord was arrested Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the Becton Dickinson & Co. parking lot in Broken Bow.

Police Chief Steve Scott says evidence from Tuesday’s early morning robbery of Trotter’s Whoa & Go and the February 14 robbery of Pump & Pantry in Broken Bow led to the arrest of Duncan.

Duncan is being charged with Robbery and use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony for both robberies. He is currently being held in the Custer County Jail and bond has been set at 10% of $500,000.