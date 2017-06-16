Broken Bow Welcomes New City/Chamber Events Director, Hannah Hundley

The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce and the City of Broken Bow are pleased to announce the hiring of Hannah E. Hundley as the new City/Chamber Events Director. This partnership between the Chamber and the City of Broken Bow is a cooperative effort – one of the first of its kind. Thanks to the forward thinking of the Broken Bow Chamber Board of Directors, the City Council and the Mayor of Broken Bow, the City/Chamber Events Director position was created with hopes to bring more people into the community and enhance businesses in the area.

Hannah is a recent graduate from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management. This past year, she worked for the Nebraska Tourism Commission as a Marketing Intern. Hannah’s social media and marketing experience will be a great asset for the Chamber. Eventually, Chamber members will be able to attend some workshops and receive one-on-one assistance on promoting their business.

The Chamber and City currently assists in several events that come to Broken Bow, and now, with Hannah’s education and dedication, she will take Broken Bow to a new level by attracting even more events to the community. These events include tournaments in the city ball park and events in the Town Square, as well as working with the Chamber members to bring more of their educational events to the local motels & hotels. Recently, Runza National held their Annual Managers meeting in Broken Bow. Joyce Richardson said the results received from the survey from the attendees were the best ever received on a Managers meeting. Joyce said, every business has a meeting that they attend and Broken Bow has everything needed to hold those meetings. With Hannah in her new role, the plan is to bring more of those events to our local hotels, motels and convention center, not to mention the extra’s they do while in town, i.e. eating out, purchasing gas and shopping.

It will take some time to get everything situated since it is a new position, but the Broken Bow Chamber and City are confident that they will see positives results.