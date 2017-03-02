Broken Bow woman sentenced to prison for death of toddler

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219560 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 2, 2017
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A Broken Bow woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for the death of her 1-year-old nephew.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office says that 26-year-old Brittney Pryce was sentenced Thursday in Custer County to 30 to 40 years in prison for killing 21-month-old Noah Pryce in November 2013.

Authorities say the boy suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of Pryce and Pryce’s mother, Diane Hill. Both women were initially charged with second-degree murder. The case against Hill was dismissed. Pryce later was convicted of child abuse resulting in death.

