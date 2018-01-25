class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286476 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Brownback steps down as Kansas governor | KRVN Radio

Brownback steps down as Kansas governor

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2018
Home News Regional News
Brownback steps down as Kansas governor

Topeka, Kan.  —  Sam Brownback planned  to step down as Kansas governor at 3 p.m. Wednesday following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to an ambassador’s post.

Brownback sent a letter of resignation Thursday to the Kansas secretary of state, detailing his plan to step down next week. Fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be elevated to governor.
Brownback’s office has yet to release the details of Colyer’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Senate voted 50-49 along party lines Tuesday to confirm Brownback’s appointment by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie to ensure Brownback’s confirmation.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator who was elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, both times with Colyer on his ticket.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments