Bryan Slone Selected As Nebraska Chamber’s Next President

With 35 years of tax policy experience and business leadership, Slone will lead chamber beginning in May

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced today that Bryan E. Slone has been selected as the next president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Slone will take the place of longtime State Chamber President Barry Kennedy, who recently announced that he will retire later this year after 32 years at the chamber, including 19 years as the organization’s president.

Slone will begin his role as chamber president on or around May 1, 2018.

“Nebraska and its business community have made great strides in recent years, but numerous challenges are currently before us,” Barry Kennedy said. “To keep our state moving in the right direction, our leaders must take steps now to make Nebraska more competitive, expand job growth and investment, and improve the quality of life for every Nebraskan. I’m confident Bryan Slone will ensure that the Nebraska Chamber continues to lead this mission.”

As an attorney and accountant, Slone brings more than three decades of policy and business experience to the State Chamber. He is currently a tax attorney at Koley Jessen in Omaha, where he advises business clients on legal matters related to taxation, administrative law, international law, mergers and acquisitions, and government affairs.

Before joining Koley Jessen – and following his 2014 candidacy for Nebraska governor – Slone was a managing partner for Deloitte, one of the nation’s largest professional services firms, at the firm’s Omaha office.

In the 1990s, he worked in East Berlin, Germany, as a tax attorney and partner for Wilmer Cutler & Pickering. Slone spent most of the 1980s in Washington, D.C., where he was legal advisor to the IRS commissioner and served as a House Ways and Means Committee staff member under former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub (R-Neb.). In this capacity, Slone helped shape the 1986 overhaul of the federal tax law.

Slone earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A Nebraska native, he was raised in the panhandle and has lived in several Nebraska communities. Slone and his wife Leslie have two adult children, Steve and Lauryn.

The State Chamber has proudly served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912. With nearly 2,000 members statewide, the chamber’s mission is to protect all aspects of the free enterprise system, while making Nebraska an even better place to do business.