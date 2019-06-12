Brylee Thompson named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Brylee Thompson, of Hershey, has been named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019.

Thompson was crowned Wednesday afternoon at the North Platte Community Playhouse in North Platte. Thompson, 15, won the horsemanship, appearance, personality, congeniality and photogenic categories of the pageant.

Sierra Cain, 14, of North Platte, was named first-runner up after winning the speech and written test awards. She will fulfill the duties of queen if, for some reason, Thompson is unable to complete her reign.

Amber Gonzales, 14, of McCook, received the Rising Star Award.

Thompson

A student at Hershey High School, Thompson participates in basketball, one-act plays, quiz bowl and volleyball and is a member of the student council. Her activities outside of school include: 4-H Council, horse 4-H, Lonestar Cowboy Church youth group and rodeo Bible camp participant and counselor.

After graduation, Thompson plans to attend Colby Community College and eventually become a registered nurse. Her goal is to work in a large hospital setting – specifically an emergency room. While at Colby, Thompson also plans to compete as part of the college’s equestrian team.

Thompson’s life goal is to always spread kindness and lift others up. She wants to be a person who focuses on the positive in every aspect of her life and to be known as someone who is compassionate and kind to everyone.

Her parents are Lucas Anderson and Hanna McConnell.