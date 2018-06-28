Buckle donates $46,000 to the American Cancer Society

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney-based Buckle donated $46,000 to the American Cancer Society (ACS) toward continuing efforts to fight breast cancer in a check presentation on Monday. Buckle.com and stores across the country sold select products such as t-shirts, tanks, and bralettes from October 2017 – February 2018, to raise the money for this donation. ACS Strategic Director, Account Management Angie Fitzgerald of Eagan, Minnesota commented on the donation…

“American Cancer Society works across the spectrum. So we work on prevention, early detention, research as well as survivorship and caregivers. And this money is going to help us in attacking cancer from all angles…and we’re incredibly thankful to the Buckle for their partnership and this generous donation.”

Fitzgerald was made aware of the fundraising effort…

In addition, Buckle employees collected over $5,000 of needed items for Hope Lodge Nebraska, in Omaha, which were delivered in March of this year. Hope Lodge is a home away from home for cancer patients who need to travel to receive their lifesaving treatment.