Buckle donates $46,000 to the American Cancer Society | KRVN Radio

Buckle donates $46,000 to the American Cancer Society

BY Buckle/KRVN News | June 28, 2018
Courtesy/Buckle.com

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney-based Buckle  donated $46,000 to the American Cancer Society (ACS) toward continuing efforts to fight breast cancer in a check presentation on Monday. Buckle.com and stores across the country sold select products such as t-shirts, tanks, and bralettes from October 2017 – February 2018, to raise the money for this donation.  ACS Strategic Director, Account Management Angie Fitzgerald  of Eagan, Minnesota commented on the donation…

“American Cancer Society works across the spectrum. So we work on prevention, early detention, research as well as survivorship and caregivers. And this money is going to help us in attacking cancer from all angles…and we’re incredibly thankful to the Buckle for their partnership and this generous donation.”

Fitzgerald was made aware of the fundraising effort… 

In addition, Buckle employees collected over $5,000 of needed items for Hope Lodge Nebraska, in Omaha, which were delivered in March of this year. Hope Lodge is a home away from home for cancer patients who need to travel to receive their lifesaving treatment.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
