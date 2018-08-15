Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP to host Vintage Baseball Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The public is invited to the annual vintage baseball games this Saturday, Aug. 18 at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

The 1864-based games will include equipment, rules and uniformed players from the era and are sure to please all visitors; come and take a step back in time for a while. The first game starts at 10 a.m.

At noon several picnic baskets will be available at a live auction with Buffalo Bill Cody as the auctioneer. The baskets have been donated by several local businesses and all proceeds from the auction will go to the restoration and preservation of the Cody-North log cabin located at the state historical park.

Joan Wells from the Nebraska Humanities Council will present “Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West” at 12:30 followed by the final baseball game at 2 p.m.

A Nebraska Park Permit is required on all vehicles entering the park. Daily permits are $6; annual permits are $30, both are available at the ranch. Admission price for the entire day of fun is $1 for children three to 12, $2 for anyone 13 and older, children under three are free. The admission gets park visitors into the Cody mansion, Scouts Rest Ranch barn, the Cody-North cabin and view the bison and their new calf. Trail rides and river float trips are available at the adjoining state recreation area (additional fees apply). Call the ranch for more information at 308-535-8035. Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP is located at 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Rd. in North Platte.