(Audio) Buffalo Commons Storytelling & Music Festival in McCook Friday & Saturday

The Buffalo Commons Storytelling and Music Festival Friday & Saturday, June 9-10 in McCook promises acclaimed storytellers, poets, historians, musicians, a stage show, a dinner cabaret, stories and theater for the young, “History’s Mysteries” bus tour and much more. Mary Dueland of McCook says storytelling is a way of preserving history…

“Our goal I guess is to continue to preserve the stories of our area, of the history that has happened here of the people who have come before us and let those generations ahead of us know why things happened around here and how they happened and I think we’re very interested in keeping those stories going.”

Dueland says the event has several partnerships including McCook Community College which will help with the “Histories Mysteries” Bus Tour on Friday that will inform participants about an important event in Nebraska’s history…

The theme of this year’s Buffalo Commons Storytelling & Music Festival is “Back in Time, Forward in Anticipation.”

Dueland says highlights of the festival include nationally-prominent storyteller & speaker Kim Weitkamp of Virginia along with Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen — 2015 Grammy Nominee for Best Bluegrass album.

Other headliners include Chuck Peek winner of the 2016 Nebraska Book Award for his Poetry, “Breezes on Their Way to Being Winds” and fifth generation Nebraska writer Jeff Barnes.

For more information on storytelling events, venues, and ticket prices, visit buffalocommons.org