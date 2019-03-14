Buffalo County Board discourages travel on rural county roads

Kearney, Neb. — Due to the recent weather events throughout the State of Nebraska, including Buffalo County, devastating flooding has occurred. Many of the rural roads have become covered with flood waters and are impassable. Roads have been washed out by flood waters and numerous bridges are covered with running water.

Flood waters have risen rapidly in ditches, streams, creeks and rivers throughout Buffalo County threatening both public and private infrastructure in rural areas and communities. Due to these dangers and hazards it is strongly recommended by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners that no one travel on rural county roads until flood waters subside and damage assessments can be made.

The Buffalo County Highway Department and other responder agencies are diligently working to identify hazardous road conditions within the county and marking them closed to the public. This is for the safety of the citizens and our first responders. Find Road Closed information at www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

The area waterways throughout Buffalo County will be running at or above flood stage for several days if not weeks. These waterways are not safe. Safety precautions are recommended and encouraged while the river and other canals are at or above flood stage and increased flows.

Stay out of flood waters. The velocity of the water will be faster and deeper than usual, and unsafe. Do not walk or drive through moving water. A foot of water can sweep a vehicle off the road. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.