Buffalo County Fair Welcomes Gabriel Iglesias In July

KEARNEY, NE – The Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships is thrilled to bring Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to the LandMark Implement Arena on

Saturday July 29 th !

Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 300,000,000 views. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater. Celebrating 20 years in standup comedy, Iglesias is currently on the new world tour,

FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy.

Born in Chula Vista, California, Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could and an audience; including biker bars and hole-in- the-wall joints. Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Gabriel Iglesias tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am. Ticket prices are $55 for the Gold Circle seats, $40 for Premium Floor Seats and Premium Grandstand and $35 for Reserved Floor Seats and Reserved Grandstand seats. All tickets have additional fees. Tickets are available at www.etix.com or by calling the Fair Office, 308-236- 1201.

For more information about the fair and fairgrounds events, visitwww.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.