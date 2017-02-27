Buffett says $143B Unilever talks soured quickly

Warren Buffett says the proposed $143 billion offer to acquire Unilever, a deal with links to his company, fell apart quickly because the European company wasn’t interested.

Buffett said Monday on CNBC that his Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital abandoned Kraft Heinz Foods’ bid for Unilever because they were interested only in a mutually agreed upon tie-up, not a hostile takeover.

Buffett says it initially appeared that Unilever might be open to negotiating a deal, but once a rough offer was delivered it became clear the owner of Lipton and Hellman’s wasn’t interested.

Buffett says there could have been some misunderstanding in the initial conversations between Kraft Heinz and Unilever.