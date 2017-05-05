Buffett sells off part of Berkshire Hathaway’s IBM stake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Investor Warren Buffett has sold off roughly one-third of Berkshire Hathaway’s 81 million IBM shares, but his company still holds more than 50 million shares.

Buffett told CNBC that he unloaded about 25 million IBM shares he started buying for Berkshire in 2011 because IBM hasn’t performed the way he expected.

Buffett says he estimates IBM is worth less now than it was when he first started buying shares because it faces tough competition. The billionaire says he is no longer selling IBM shares.

Buffett is getting ready to spend several hours answering questions from shareholders at Berkshire’s annual meeting this Saturday. More than 30,000 people are expected to fill an arena in Omaha, Nebraska, for the event.