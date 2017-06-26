class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244336 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Buffett’s company buys 10 pct of real estate investment firm

BY Associated Press | June 26, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Warren Buffett’s company is spending $377 million to pick up 9.8 percent of a real estate investment trust called Store Capital.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, based real estate firm announced Berkshire Hathaway’s investment on Monday.

Berkshire bought 18.6 million shares of Store Capital for $20.25 per share in a private placement sale.

Store Capital’s stock jumped nearly 11 percent to $23 after the investment was announced Monday.

Berkshire is a conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, that owns more than 90 companies, including Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. It also owns Geico insurance, BNSF railroad and several major utilities.

