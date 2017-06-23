Buffett’s company loans $1.5B to Home Capital, invests $300M

OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company is loaning $1.5 billion to Home Capital and spending roughly $300 million to purchase nearly 40 percent of the troubled Canadian lender’s shares.

Berkshire said Thursday that the credit line will carry a 9 percent interest rate once Berkshire completes its initial stock investment later this month. The interest rate is similar to what Berkshire charged on loans during the financial crisis.

Home Capital has struggled with liquidity issues since Canadian regulators announced they were investigating the mortgage lender.

Berkshire is also getting a discount on Home Capital’s stock.

Buffett’s company will pay $10 Canadian per share. Home Capital’s shares jumped nearly 12 percent Thursday to $16.71 Canadian after the financing deal was announced.