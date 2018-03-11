class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296540 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Buffett’s firm offers employees big prizes for NCAA brackets | KRVN Radio

Buffett’s firm offers employees big prizes for NCAA brackets

BY Associated Press | March 11, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Buffett’s firm offers employees big prizes for NCAA brackets

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Berkshire Hathaway employees will have a chance to win as much as $2 million a year for life in their office pool for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

But the contest is only open to the roughly 375,000 employees of Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate.

To win $1 million a year for life, employees have to guess the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament correctly.

Buffett says that he’ll double the prize to $2 million a year for life if either Nebraska or Creighton win the entire tournament.

But upsets are common, so the big prizes may be safe.

Berkshire also offers a $100,000 prize for the bracket that remains perfect the longest.

If more than one person ties in the contest the prize will be split.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments