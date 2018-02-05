class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288700 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Building construction students to raffle class projects

BY Heather Johnson, Mid Plains Community College | February 5, 2018
Courtesy/ Mid Plains Community College. Austin Jensen, a Building Construction student at North Platte Community College, shows off a bookshelf/gun cabinet that will be raffled to raise money for tools. Another bookshelf and two blanket chests will also be raffled.

Students in North Platte Community College’s Building Construction Program will benefit from a raffle of quality, handmade wooden furniture.

The students have been using the skills they’ve learned thus far to create two blanket chests, one oak and one hickory. They also made two bookshelves – one with a hidden gun case on the back and the other with a small compartment on the bottom.

People can view and buy raffle tickets for the items Wednesday and Thursday at the 2018 Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo at the D and N Event Center in North Platte.

The craftsmanship will also be on display at the 2018 Home and Outdoor Expo on Feb. 16-18 at the D and N and at the Oregon Trail Home Show in Ogallala Feb. 24-25 at the Keith County Fairgrounds.

Raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased at any of the upcoming shows, from any building construction student or by contacting Roger Fattig, building construction instructor, at (308) 535-3646, or fattigr@mpcc.edu.

The drawing will be March 1. Proceeds will be used to buy the students industry tools that they can take with them into the workforce.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
