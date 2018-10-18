Building move will require power outages

(October 12, 2018) — Power outages are planned for rural Gothenburg and the Brady area on Wednesday, October 24 and Thursday, October 25. Power lines will need to be de-energized as a building is moved through the area.

Dawson Public Power District crews will turn off power in sections to reduce the length of outages customers experience. A crew ahead of the building movers will turn off power and take down lines. A crew behind the movers will put power lines back on the poles and restore power.

The work will begin in Gothenburg at Lafayette Park at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and progress north to Road 768. Then the building will travel west to Road 409. It will go north until turning west onto Road 733, which turns into East Fairview Road. It will travel into the Village of Brady on Brady Road at approximately 1:00 p.m. The village will experience an outage as the building moves through their community. The movers plan to stop north of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, the building will progress over Interstate 80 and continue to its destination south of Brady. Customers at Jeffrey Lake will experience an outage on Thursday morning.

Dawson PPD will be sending automated phone calls to the over 800 customers who will be affected by the outages. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information if they have recently changed their phone numbers.

Drivers with oversized loads work with Dawson PPD to ensure that they can move safely through the district without hitting power lines and causing electrical hazards. The district reviews the movers’ route and provides an estimate of costs based on the number and type of power lines that need to be moved. Because Dawson PPD’s electrical system loads are high during irrigation season, no building moves are scheduled during that time of the year.