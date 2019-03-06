Burwell student winner in Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest

Lincoln – Each year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office invites fifth graders from across the state to participate in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The posters are intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians, and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.

Ericka Larsen from Burwell, Nebraska is the 2019 first-place contest winner. The winning poster portrays a pair of hands holding binoculars. These binoculars are looking at a map of the world with children on it. Ericka wrote, “If I was missing I would want my family to look not just in the state but all around the world.” In her essay, Ericka said, “I made this poster to show children who are missing we are looking for them and to show parents that we are looking for their missing children.”

As the winner of the statewide contest, Ericka’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.

To learn more about this year’s poster contest winner, visit https://ago.nebraska.gov/2019-winner-missing-childrens-day-nebraska-poster-contest.