Business owners, entrepreneurs encouraged to visit with business specialist Feb. 7

BY CFRA | January 22, 2017
Courtesy/ Center for Rural Affairs.

Broken Bow, Neb. – Nancy Flock, central and southwest Nebraska business specialist with the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project , will hold office hours Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, 444 S. 8th Ave.

The Rural Enterprise Assistance Program offers technical assistance, educational and networking opportunities, and a loan program for small businesses in Nebraska rural communities. The program is designed to assist businesses with 10 or fewer employees, self-employed, full-time, part-time, home-based, startup and store-front businesses.

More information can be found at www.cfra.org/reap. Please call the Chamber at 308.872.5691 to make your appointment with Flock.

