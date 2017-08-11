Butler County Sheriffs Arrest Two for Meth

On Friday, August 11, 2017 at approximately 2:39 A.M. Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle at the location of Highway 92 and R road. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and the subjects inside. Upon further investigation, deputies conducted a consent search of the vehicle. Located in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle was approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine worth a street value of approximately $10,000 and other drug related items. Both subjects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and lodged into the Butler County Detention Center.