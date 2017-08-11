class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253302 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Butler County Sheriffs Arrest Two for Meth | KRVN Radio

Butler County Sheriffs Arrest Two for Meth

BY Courtesy | August 11, 2017
Home News Regional News
Butler County Sheriffs Arrest Two for Meth

On Friday, August 11, 2017 at approximately 2:39 A.M. Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle at the location of Highway 92 and R road. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and the subjects inside. Upon further investigation, deputies conducted a consent search of the vehicle. Located in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle was approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine worth a street value of approximately $10,000 and other drug related items. Both subjects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and lodged into the Butler County Detention Center.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments