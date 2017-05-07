Buying, Financing and Restoring Old Buildings Topic of Workshop

New opportunities for old buildings is the topic of a May 18 workshop to be held at Security National Bank, 1120 S. 121st Street, in Omaha.

Jointly sponsored by Restoration Exchange Omaha and the Nebraska Main Street Network, the workshop will focus on buying, financing and restoring old buildings. “Old Buildings, New Opportunities” will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18. It will also be available remotely through an electronic link. The workshop cost is $25 for members of either sponsoring organization or $75 for non-members.

Those interested in attending the conference may register at the Nebraska Main Street Network https://nemainstreet.presencehost.net/resources/. Registration is open through May 17.

Andrea Kathol, owner of Field Day Development, and Colleen Mason, a sales and leasing agent with P.J. Morgan Real Estate, will share their expertise on a range of topics including price and closing considerations, financing options, hiring architects, contractors and restoration experts, following historic tax credit guidelines, determining the best use for a building and finding tenants for your revitalized space.

Kathol has more than 10 years experience in real estate development, financing and community development. She has been responsible for high-dollar, transformational projects in Omaha, Council Bluffs and in towns throughout Nebraska and Iowa. She is currently working on mixed-use projects in Pender and Grand Island, Nebraska, and Atlantic and Clarinda, Iowa.

Mason joined P.J. Morgan Real Estate in 2014 after 13 years of successful small business ownership. She has a drive for urban infill and commercial and residential redevelopment projects, and assists clients in investment, commercial and residential sales, and commercial leasing. She is currently working on redevelopment projects in south downtown Omaha.

The two development experts will guide new and experienced investors in the steps prior to making an offer, building a pro forma, compiling information required by lenders, structuring a financial package, assessing incentives available for restoring an older building, calculating rent structures and assessing commercial lease and insurance requirements for historic properties.