By the Numbers – Nebraska’s Historic Floods

Lincoln, Neb. – Widespread flooding continues in eastern Nebraska and The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) continues operations at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), supporting local flood response and recovery efforts.

Record flooding:

17 locations, to date, across the state. More record crests are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 41 feet at Plattsmouth, today, breaking the previous record (2011) by four feet. Record flooding is forecasted to continue into next weekend.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 30.2 feet at Nebraska City, today, breaking the previous record (2011) by 1.9 feet. Major flooding is forecasted to continue through Wednesday 3/20.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 47.5 feet on Tuesday, breaking the previous record (2011) by more than one foot. Record flooding is expected to continue through Thursday.

The Platte River is expected to crest at 14.3 feet at Louisville, today, breaking the previous record (1960) by 1.9 feet. Major flooding is forecasted to continue through Monday 3/18.

The Elkhorn River at Waterloo crested at 24.6 feet Saturday, breaking the previous record (1962) by 5.5 feet. Major flooding is expected to decrease to moderate flooding today.

Shelters and Evacuations:

American Red Cross is operating 22 shelters, with a population of 660 people (Highest number to date was 1,193)

National Guard rescues – 111 people rescued, 13 pets

Nebraska State Patrol – 163 people rescued

Nebraska Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue – 16 people rescued, 11 pets

(For comparison, the 2011 flood had zero rescue missions by these assets)

Recovery and Assistance:

Governor’s Emergency Declaration: Governor Pete Ricketts, in consultation with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), issued an emergency declaration effective March 12, 2019, in anticipation of severe weather issues set to impact the state. Details about the declaration can be found here:https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-issues-emergency-declaration-nebraska-prepares-potential-historic-flooding

53 counties, 54 cities and two tribes have issued emergency declarations.

Monetary donations can be made to the Nebraska/SW Iowa Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Donations of water can also be made to local media for distribution.

Residents who need help with home cleanup, cutting trees, removing drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture and appliances or other physical labor-type jobs, can call the Crisis Clean Up Hotline at (833) 566-2476 to get on a needs list. Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is coordinating volunteers from across the country to assist with cleanup. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2UMNtRy.

For those with other needs, such as food, shelter, clothing and personal goods, call 211.

For veterans affected by recent flooding in Nebraska, the Nebraska Veterans Aid (NVA) may be able to assist with food, clothing, and emergency housing (i.e. hotel accommodations). Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis to determine the amount of assistance a veteran and/or their eligible dependents would be able to receive. Additional information on the program is available here: https://veterans.nebraska.gov/nva. Veterans should apply for NVA through their County Veteran Service Officer.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has put together a list of disaster relief resources for Nebraska farmers and ranchers seeking assistance due to severe weather. This list includes information about NDA’s Hay and Forage Hotline and programs from the Farm Service Agency. For information go to: www.nda.nebraska.gov/resources.

Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order temporarily waiving overweight limits to help speed disaster relief response times. A copy of the executive order can be found by clicking here.

Information on road closures can be found on the Nebraska 511 map at https://www.511.nebraska.gov. Nebraska 511 provides the most up-to-date travel conditions. Nebraska 511 can be accessed through the 511 smartphone app or by dialing 511.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Highway Helpline is available 24 hours a day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone or 911 in an emergency.

Track up to the minute developments related to NEMA’s disaster response and recovery by following:

Facebook @NEMA.page

Twitter @NEMAtweets

www.nema.nebraska.gov