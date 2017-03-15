class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222111 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Cabela’s lays off several dozen people, closes call center

BY Associated Press | March 15, 2017
Courtesy/AP. FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, statues of wildlife adorn the entrance to a Cabela's store in LaVista, Neb. Cabela's released earnings, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, a day early, as the retailer readies for its acquisition by rival Bass Pro Shops, a deal announced earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

SIDNEY, Neb. – Cabela’s has laid off several dozen people as part of the outdoor gear seller’s efforts to reduce its expenses.

Cabela’s spokesman Nathan Borowski said Tuesday the exact number of layoffs will be determined after affected workers decide whether to apply for other jobs within the company.

Cabela’s plans to close its call center in Sidney, Nebraska, and consolidate operations at its North Platte call center within 30 days.

The other layoffs were at Cabela’s corporate headquarters in Sidney.

Borowski says the layoffs aren’t related to Bass Pro’s pending $4.5 billion deal to buy Cabela’s. Bass Pro is privately held and based in Springfield,
Missouri.

Federal regulators are still reviewing the merger, and banking regulators have questioned Capital One’s proposed purchase of Cabela’s credit card operation.

