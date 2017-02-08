Cairo woman dead in Hall County crash

A two-vehicle accident four miles east of Cairo in Hall County has caused the death of one person. Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies were paged to the area of Highway 2 and Schauppsville Road at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates a westbound car driven by 23 year old Brandon Salyers of Grand Island crossed the center line and traveled into the eastbound lane. The westbound car then struck an eastbound car driven by 29 year old Colleen Race of North Platte. Race was transported by the Grand Island Fire Department to CHI Saint Francis in Grand Island for her injuries.

The female passenger in the eastbound vehicle, 41 year old Terrill Sorensen of Cairo died at the scene.

Salyers and his passenger, 22 year old Jesse Adams of Grand Island were transported by the Grand Island Fire Department to CHI Health Saint Francis for their injuries. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene to help in the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted.