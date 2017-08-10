class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253049 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
California man sentenced to Nebraska prison for engine scam | KRVN Radio

California man sentenced to Nebraska prison for engine scam

BY Associated Press | August 10, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
California man sentenced to Nebraska prison for engine scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A California man has been sentenced to prison in Nebraska for scamming a car restoration shop out of thousands of dollars.

Court records say 60-year-old Steven Shaull, of Anaheim, California, was given two years at his sentencing Wednesday in Lincoln. He was credited with 254 days already served. He’d pleaded no contest to a felony theft charge after prosecutors lowered it.

A Lincoln company, Restore a Muscle Car, had reported to authorities that after it found Shaull’s online post offering the engine, he agreed to sell the 426-cubic-inch engine for $11,500.

But a Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles investigator says Shaull made several empty promises to ship the engine or refund the money the company paid.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments