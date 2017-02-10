Callahan denied bond reduction

Melissa Callahan was arraigned in Dawson County District Court Friday morning. The 34-year-old Lexington woman is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez around October 4, 2016 at a rural Lexington farmstead. Callahan pled not guilty to the charge and District Judge Jim Doyle then set her jury trial for May 9, 2016 at 9:00am. Callahan’s attorney Charles Brewster, then asked for a reduction in her bond from $200,000 to $100,000 which would have allowed her to be released after $10,000 was posted for her. After hearing oral arguments and reviewing the case file, Judge Doyle ruled that the current bond be continued.

Court records show evidence was developed that showed Callahan was present during the murder of 37 year old Jose Hernandez, that Callahan assisted in removing the body from the crime scene, and that Callahan took measures to conceal the death of Hernandez. He had ties to the Lexington area and had family in California. Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in the case. He is being held without bond and is scheduled for arraignment on his charges in District Court on February 27, 2016.

In arguing for a bond reduction, Brewster said Callahan had been incarcerated since her arrest on the charge. He said she had not been able to make the bond because it is set “quite high”. He said Callahan would live with her mother in the Lexington area and check-in with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office as many times as the court required. She would also submit to drug testing and a tracking device. He also said Callahan had medical issues that require more care than the Dawson County Jail could provide. He added that jail could be a dangerous place for a person in her condition and he was concerned for her safety. He also described her as not being a danger to the public and that her current charge is due to being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman “strenuously objected” to any bond reduction. She said that Callahan had failed to comply with a Dawson County probation including leaving the jurisdiction and failing to appear a number of times. She said that while she was out on bond, she was charged with a felony in another jurisdiction. Before her arrest, Waterman said Callahan appeared to begin using methamphetamine again and not maintaining sobriety.