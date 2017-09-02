Caller Asks DHHS Client for Personal Information in Scam

DHHS

Lincoln – A caller posing as a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) employee tried to get personal information about an Omaha woman Wednesday as part of a scam. The public is reminded that DHHS employees will provide their first name, employee number and where they’re calling from.

The caller, who would not provide his name, was unable to convince the woman to provide the information.

While DHHS ACCESSNebraska employees may call a client to ask for personal information to verify their identity, they provide their first name and employee number. Anyone suspicious of the caller should call the ACCESSNebraska phone number to provide the requested information. With electronic case files, any employee would be able to access the client’s file to discover whether the information is needed, and can update their records.

The ACCESSNebraska phone numbers for Economic Assistance services are:

• Statewide, 800-383-4278

• Lincoln area, 402-323-3900

• Omaha area, 402-595-1258

For Medicaid and Long-Term Care services:

• Statewide, 855-632-7633

• Lincoln area, 402-473-7000

• Omaha area, 402-595-1178

For Developmental Disabilities services:

• Statewide, 877-667-6266

• Lincoln area, 402-471-8501

In addition, when DHHS employees call, they already have the client’s application with personal information.

“Anyone who calls the public claiming to be a DHHS employee should provide a name that can be verified by a call to one of these numbers,” said DHHS CEO Courtney Phillips. “When scammers call, they frequently try to bully or threaten, and that’s a sure sign they aren’t a DHHS employee.”