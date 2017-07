There was one fatality in a Red Willow County accident that occurred around 1:43am Sunday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 23-year-old Aaron P. Jones of Cambridge was driving a pickup on a gravel road about 4.5 miles northeast of Cambridge when it rolled. A passenger was transported to Community Hospital in McCook and then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Seat restraints were not in use.