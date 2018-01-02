class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281518 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Candle caused central Nebraska fire that killed 2 people

BY Associated Press | January 2, 2018
INDIANOLA, Neb. (AP) _ Investigators have determined that a candle started the house fire that killed two people last week in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshall says the fire that started near Indianola, Nebraska, shortly after midnight Thursday appears accidental.

Douglas and Debra Swanson died in the fire. They were both 61.
One of their adult daughters, 34-year-old Laura Swanson of Denver, escaped the fire. Another adult daughter who lives at the home wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

 

