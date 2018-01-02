Candle caused central Nebraska fire that killed 2 people

INDIANOLA, Neb. (AP) _ Investigators have determined that a candle started the house fire that killed two people last week in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshall says the fire that started near Indianola, Nebraska, shortly after midnight Thursday appears accidental.

Douglas and Debra Swanson died in the fire. They were both 61.

One of their adult daughters, 34-year-old Laura Swanson of Denver, escaped the fire. Another adult daughter who lives at the home wasn’t there at the time of the fire.