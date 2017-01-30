Cannabis extract, Cannabidiol, could be medicine for children with epilepsy

LINCOLN–Marijuana starts more debates than just about any drug in America. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is usually the component of the plant that gets the most attention. In the Capitol on Wednesday, however, a lesser known part of marijuana was the focus.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a component of cannabis that creates none of the psychoactivity associated with THC. Researchers are suggesting it as a medication for Dravet Syndrome, a form of epilepsy that currently has no treatment options approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete proposed LB167 to reschedule CBD from a Schedule 1 substance to a Schedule 5. This would make the use of CBD legal, and it could easily prescribed as a safe medication.

Schedule 1 substances are considered high risk for abuse and have no accepted medical use. Schedule 5 substances, however, are considered low risk for abuse and can be prescribed as a treatment option.

Ebke said the drug Epidiolex could be the pioneering medicine for use on children with Dravet Syndrome. Epidiolex is made from about 99 percent CBD and less than 0.1 percent THC.

Ebke said her bill would be proactive in placing CBD on Schedule 5 so when the FDA approves this treatment, children could benefit from rapid access.

“There is no reason why these children and their families should suffer a day longer than is necessary,” Ebke said.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha was so much in favor of the bill he asked Ebke if her bill had room for another senator to get on board.

“I’d be honored if you would allow me to take that seat,” Chambers said.

Ebke said she would welcome that proposal.

Several other proponents of the bill also voiced their support. Two pharmacists, Bob Broadus form Louisiana and Dr. Michelle Welborn from North Carolina also supported LB167. Welborn is the founder of Intractable Childhood Epilepsy Alliance and has a very personal experience with the disease.

Welborn’s daughter, Lilly, is 12 years old with Dravet Syndrome and began having seizures at only 5 months.

“Her seizures are less frequent and severe now, but her risk of sudden death remains very high,” Welborn said. “She is developmentally 3 years old and she is a joy to have in my life.”

Not everyone at the hearing was in favor of the bill. Opponents expressed concern about the wording of the bill and whether it would legalize medicinal marijuana.

Jane Stanley, a patient with interstitial cystitis, said the only medicine that helps her is CBD. However, she said that legalizing only part of marijuana takes away the full healing benefits of the plant.

“When you start isolating the cannabanoids from cannabis, it’s like taking out the codeine from hydrocodone and expecting it to do the same thing,” Stanley said.

Chambers tried to address the opposition by saying that changing laws can take time. To make a change, he said, sometimes you must take one bite at a time, rather than trying to swallow the whole thing.

Passing the bill, Welborn said, means CBD could be immediately beneficial as soon as the FDA approves the drug.

“These children should not be denied, in this day, access to a drug that may help them because of delays in rescheduling,” Welborn said.