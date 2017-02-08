Car passenger died in Hall County collision, authorities say

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214269 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 8, 2017
CAIRO, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a car passenger has died in a south-central Nebraska collision.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, about four miles east of Cairo. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound car driven by 23-year-old Brandon Salyers, of Grand Island, crossed a center line and collided with an eastbound car driven by 29-year-old Colleen Race, of North Platte.

The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger in Race’s car, 41-year-old Terrill
Sorensen, of Cairo, died at the scene. Salyers and his passenger, 22-year-old Jesse Adams, of Grand Island, were taken to a Grand Island hospital.

The collision is being investigated.

