class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374238 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Car-pedestrian victim identified | KRVN Radio

Car-pedestrian victim identified

BY North Platte Police Department/KRVN News | March 22, 2019
Home News Regional News
Car-pedestrian victim identified

North Platte, Neb. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in North Platte Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

63 year old Kenneth Laureys of Riverdale, Maryland died in the emergency room at Great Plains Health in North Platte from injuries received in the collision in the intersection of Ninth and Jeffers streets.

A news release from North Platte Police says Laureys was traveling through the area. Laureys had entered the intersection while walking east along Ninth Street and the vehicle was westbound.

The man entered the road at the intersection from the southwest corner as the vehicle turning to the south. He was struck about 4:30 p.m.

He was transported by ambulance to Great Plains Health in North Platte where he died in the emergency room. The Lincoln County Attorney’s Office will review the accident report to determine if any charges are warranted.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments