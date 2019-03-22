Car-pedestrian victim identified

North Platte, Neb. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in North Platte Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

63 year old Kenneth Laureys of Riverdale, Maryland died in the emergency room at Great Plains Health in North Platte from injuries received in the collision in the intersection of Ninth and Jeffers streets.

A news release from North Platte Police says Laureys was traveling through the area. Laureys had entered the intersection while walking east along Ninth Street and the vehicle was westbound.

The man entered the road at the intersection from the southwest corner as the vehicle turning to the south. He was struck about 4:30 p.m.

He was transported by ambulance to Great Plains Health in North Platte where he died in the emergency room. The Lincoln County Attorney’s Office will review the accident report to determine if any charges are warranted.