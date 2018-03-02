Car stolen in Lexington recovered following brief pursuit

A vehicle reported stolen at Lexington’s Casey’s south convenience store ended up in a dry irrigation canal on the east edge of Cozad. It occurred around 11:30am Thursday. Dawson County Sheriff’s Lt. Tucker Case says deputies observed the vehicle a short time later at the Interstate 80 interchange at Cozad. A short pursuit occurred on the southside of Cozad as deputies attempted to stop it. It ended on the east edge of Cozad when the vehicle crashed in a dry irrigation canal. The male driver was transported to Cozad Community Hospital by Cozad Fire & Rescue. The car sustained minor damage. Cozad Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol also assisted. Lexington Police Department is leading the investigation into the initial report of the stolen vehicle.

There were two other stolen vehicle reports in Dawson County in recent days. A car stolen in Gothenburg around 8:00am Wednesday morning was recovered in Cozad Thursday morning. Gothenburg Police Sgt. Matt Langley says the owner had started the Chrysler 300 to warm-up and then returned to find the car missing.

Another vehicle was reported stolen in Cozad Thursday morning but, has not been recovered. Cozad Police Officer Keith Henggeler says a ’97 Blue Ford Taurus four door was taken from the 500 Block of West 12th Street. The owner believes it was taken sometime between 8:00pm Wednesday and 6:00am Thursday. The car was unlocked and key in ignition.