Carbon Monoxide Buildup Forces School to Cancel Classes

AURORA, Neb. (AP) — A buildup of deadly carbon monoxide gas forced cancellation of classes at a central Nebraska elementary school.

Administrators smelled something Thursday morning when arriving at Aurora Elementary School in Aurora. District Superintendent Damon McDonald told The Grand Island Independent that firefighters were called to the school. They used sensors that detected carbon monoxide levels that were too high for anyone to be in the building.

No students were inside, but staffers were evacuated and classes were canceled.

Aurora Fire Chief Tom Cox says the gas buildup likely was caused by a malfunctioning air handling unit on the roof.