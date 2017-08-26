Cargill plans upgrade of Gibbon grain elevator

GIBBON, Neb. — Cargill plans to invest $18 million in upgrades to one of its Nebraska grain elevators near Gibbon.

The project will significantly expand the capacity of the grain elevator and increase the speed at which grain trucks can be unloaded.

Cargill officials say the grain elevator will be able to hold 2.7 million bushels of grain once the project is completed in 2019. That’s up from the current capacity of 700,000 bushels.

The elevator will also be able to unload 65,000 bushels per hour. That’s up from the current 25,000 bushels per hour.

The elevator will remain open while the work is being done.