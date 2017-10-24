class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Carlson pleas not guilty to alcohol charges | KRVN Radio

Carlson pleas not guilty to alcohol charges

BY KRVN News | October 24, 2017
Home News Regional News
Carlson pleas not guilty to alcohol charges
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Stephanie Carlson.

 

A Cozad woman has pled not guilty to charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Transporting a Child While Intoxicated and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. It stems from a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop on Highway 30 about two miles east of Cozad on September 20, 2017.

According to court records, a deputy responded to calls about a vehicle driving on the highway with a flat tire. Upon arrival, the deputy observed gouge marks on the roadway and a three-year-old girl in the back seat of the vehicle. A glass pipe with marijuana residue was found during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, 35-year-old Stephanie Carlson was placed under arrest and transported to the Dawson County Jail. Carlson’s bond was set at 10% of $5,000. Her next court hearing is scheduled for November 7, 2017 at 9:30am in Dawson County Court.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments