Carlson pleas not guilty to alcohol charges

A Cozad woman has pled not guilty to charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Transporting a Child While Intoxicated and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. It stems from a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop on Highway 30 about two miles east of Cozad on September 20, 2017.

According to court records, a deputy responded to calls about a vehicle driving on the highway with a flat tire. Upon arrival, the deputy observed gouge marks on the roadway and a three-year-old girl in the back seat of the vehicle. A glass pipe with marijuana residue was found during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, 35-year-old Stephanie Carlson was placed under arrest and transported to the Dawson County Jail. Carlson’s bond was set at 10% of $5,000. Her next court hearing is scheduled for November 7, 2017 at 9:30am in Dawson County Court.