Carp Removal At Johnson Lake | KRVN Radio

Carp Removal At Johnson Lake

BY Nebraska Game and Parks | May 8, 2017
Johnson Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. – Residents and visitors of Johnson Lake should be aware of a seining operation this week to remove common carp from the lake.

Johnson Lake Development Inc. has hired Jeff Riedemann, a commercial seine operator from Cambridge, Minnesota, to deploy a seine from a boat to capture and remove carp from the south-central Nebraska lake. Any seined game fish must be immediately released unharmed back into the water.

The seining operation, which should not last more than a week, will not affect recreational use of the lake.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
