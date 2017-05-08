Carp Removal At Johnson Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. – Residents and visitors of Johnson Lake should be aware of a seining operation this week to remove common carp from the lake.

Johnson Lake Development Inc. has hired Jeff Riedemann, a commercial seine operator from Cambridge, Minnesota, to deploy a seine from a boat to capture and remove carp from the south-central Nebraska lake. Any seined game fish must be immediately released unharmed back into the water.

The seining operation, which should not last more than a week, will not affect recreational use of the lake.