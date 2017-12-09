Caseworker turnover affecting Nebraska youth in foster care

Lincoln, Ne. — An annual report on foster care shows more than half the juveniles in out-of-home care in Nebraska had three or more caseworker changes.

Julie Rogers is Nebraska’s inspector general of child welfare. She says an unstable workforce makes it hard to ensure children are safe and getting what they need.

The Foster Care Review Office issued the report Friday. The agency says caseworker changes can create gaps in information.

The independent state agency recommends that the Department of Health and Human Services fund more caseworkers and supervisors, ensure caseload standards compliance and develop support, training and mentoring for caseworkers.

The report says more than 7,900 youth were in out-of-home care for at least a day from July 2016 to June 2017. That’s about a 5 percent increase from the previous year.