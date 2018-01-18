Cass County prosecutor named district court judge

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284801 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 18, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Cass County attorney has been appointed a district court judge in eastern Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he’d selected Nathan Cox to replace Judge William Zastera in the 2nd Judicial District.

Zastera retired in October after serving as a county and district judge for more than 26 years.

The 53-year-old Cox was a deputy county attorney for Adams County before assuming his Cass County post.

The 2nd Judicial District consists of Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties.

