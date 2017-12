A bad underground cable was determined to be the cause of a mid day power outage in Lexington on Friday. It began around 11:13am and affected 686 customers in the community.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Clint Przymus says crews began working to re-route electrical service to different lines while determining the case.

Power was restored to all customers around 3:30pm. Meanwhile the area of the bad underground cabling has been barricaded off until it can be permanently repaired.