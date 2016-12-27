Cause of Odessa Fire Under Investigation

The cause of an early morning fire at an Odessa alfalfa dehydration plant is undetermined at this time but, under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to Alfagreen Supreme around 5:15am Tuesday morning. In a news release, the Fire Department says the metal warehouse building was fully involved upon their arrival. Mutual Aid was provided by Amherst and Elm Creek. The value of loss is estimated at $300,000.

A spokesman Alfagreen Supreme said the fire was in their shop building. It’s located about 60 feet away from their dehydration operations which weren’t affected. The spokesman, who declined to be identified, says the fire damaged some small equipment in the building. There were no injuries.