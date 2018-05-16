CCC and Doane Sign Articulation Agreements

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska – Central Community College and Doane University have signed a pair of articulation agreements that will give CCC students the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree at Doane University in two different programs – agribusiness and RN to BSN.

The newest articulation agreement, signed today by Doane President Dr. Jacque Carter and CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall, ensures a smooth transition from CCC’s agricultural sciences program into Doane’s agribusiness program, which was announced in March and will launch in August.

Under the terms of the agreement, CCC’s program will offer 100-and-200-level courses in ag sciences, while Doane will offer 300-and-400-level courses in agribusiness.

“As long as a CCC student is working on an associate’s degree, they can transfer those credits to Doane University,” said CCC agricultural instructor Brad Lang. “Whether it’s an associate of arts degree or our regular associate of applied science degree, Doane will work with either one and bring in those credits.”

CCC’s ag program also has formal articulation agreements with institutions such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Hastings College.

Doane’s agribusiness program is exclusively online, meaning the agreement makes it possible for students to earn a bachelor’s degree regardless of location, allowing them to continue working at local agribusiness firms or farms and ranches. A number of courses will also be available at Doane’s Grand Island campus, which is located in College Park.

“CCC’s requirements for the associate of applied science in agricultural sciences aligns well with Doane’s agribusiness program,” said Dr. Lorie Cook-Benjamin, dean of the College of Professional Studies. “Both programs emphasize the knowledge and skills needed for the demands of today’s agriculture-related jobs.”

The second agreement signed this morning is an update of an existing articulation agreement between nursing programs at CCC and Doane. The revised agreement comes at a critical time as a new hospital is being constructed in Grand Island and as the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of nursing jobs to increase by 15 percent through 2026.

“Beginning in August 2018, graduates of CCC’s associate of applied science nursing program will receive full transfer credit for nursing degree-related credits,” said April Minster, director of nursing at Doane’s College of Professional Studies. “Advantages include early academic advising, admission fee waiver and removal of unintended barriers such as duplicative coursework, which will save time and money. Authentic partnerships, such as this, help increase the number of nurses with a BSN and fulfill employment needs.”

CCC nursing students that transfer to Doane will have the unique ability to design their own personalized clinical learning experience.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Doane University’s nursing program,” said Pam Bales, CCC associate dean of nursing. “This agreement strengthens both programs and will serve the community well as the need for highly-qualified nurses continues to grow.”

More information on these programs can be found at doane.edu and cccneb.edu.