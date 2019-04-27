CCC-Hastings President Announced

Central Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jerry Wallace as Hastings Campus president/division vice president. Wallace succeeds William “Bill” Hitesman, who will retire in June. The appointment of Wallace is subject to approval by the CCC Board of Governors at its May meeting.

Wallace currently serves as the dean of workforce, technical and community education at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, W.Va. In this capacity, he oversees all functions of the Advance Technology Center campus, including creating customized workforce training for area companies and employers. In less than two years, Wallace has secured more than $1 million in grants for technical program development, paid internship experiences and workforce training.

“I am very excited about the potential in Hastings and joining the CCC environment,” said Wallace. “My plans are to build on the momentum Bill Hitesman has created and develop endless opportunities for the Hastings community. I look forward to collaborating with faculty and staff throughout Central Community College.”

Prior to his current position, Wallace served as the associate dean of continuing education at Odessa College in Texas. While there, he developed and implemented the electrical lineman program. Wallace also served as resident director at West Virginia Tech University-WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery and as enrollment services representative at Michigan-based Muskegon Community College.

“I am looking forward to the positive impact Dr. Wallace will make in central Nebraska while continuing on our important mission of helping our students and communities succeed,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “His strong workforce and student engagement background will be critical as we move forward in meeting skilled workforce shortages in partnership with area high schools and colleges.”

Wallace earned a doctorate of education in leadership and management from St. Thomas University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in science from Grand Valley State University. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration from Maryville University.

Originally from Muskegon, Mich., Wallace is the youngest of three brothers, all of whom received collegiate basketball scholarships. He enjoys working out, running 5Ks and reading autobiographies in his spare time.

As president of CCC-Hastings, Wallace will be responsible for the overall administration of the campus as well as the skilled and technical sciences and business and entrepreneurship divisions. Wallace will assume his duties at the Hastings Campus on May 20.