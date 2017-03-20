CCC Plans Open Houses for Student-Built House

(Hastings, Neb.) – Central Community College-Hastings has scheduled two open houses for a student-built house that will be sold by auction in May. The open houses will be from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9 and April 23 at the college.

The 1,800-square-foot, ranch-style house was built by students in the construction technology; electrical technology; and heating, air conditioning and refrigeration programs.

The auction will be conducted at 6 p.m. on May 3 by Ruhter Auction and Realty Inc. The terms of the sale are cash, with 25 percent due the day of the sale and the balance due within 15 days and prior to moving the house. The sales price is subject to sales tax. The owner must insure the house immediately upon purchase and must move the house from the premises by Aug. 4.

For more information or to arrange a special tour, contact CCC construction instructors Keith Dubas at (402) 461-2515 or keithdubas@cccneb.edu or Caleb Kuhfahl at (402) 460-2127 or calebkuhfahl@cccneb.edu.

A detailed brochure is available at www.cccneb.edu/HastingsHouse.