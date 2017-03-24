CCC President, Wife Make Generous Donation to the School

(Grand Island, Neb.) – Central Community College is pleased to announce that CCC President Dr. Greg Smith and his wife, Marilee, have pledged a planned gift to CCC’s new Kearney Center in the amount of $600,000 minimum.

“Marilee and I are so fortunate to be in a position to be able to give this gift to Central Community College as it opens the new Kearney Center in the fall,” said Smith. “As I have announced my intention to retire at the end of the calendar year, I can think of no better way to give back to an institution that has benefitted our lives and that of so many others.”

Construction on the $23.3 million, 63,000-square-foot Kearney Center began in April 2016 and is scheduled to be completed this summer. Thanks a to a recently completed capital campaign, the new facility will open a full year ahead of schedule. Smith’s only restriction for the funds is that they be designated for use at the Kearney Center.

“The funds could be used for facilities construction, they could be used for scholarships, they could be used for our small business incubator, wherever the need may be,” said Smith.

The generous donation was originally intended to be anonymous as the Smiths are generally private people; however, the couple had a change of heart.

“In having conversations with the Central Community College Foundation and a number of other friends and acquaintances, I was convinced that there could be additional benefit to the college if we decided to go public,” said Smith.

Smith hopes that one of the benefits is that others in his position will make similar commitments and pledges.

“I know quite a few community college CEOs nationally and a lot of them have been somewhat fortunate in their careers like I have,” said Smith. “They have resources available and I would like them to consider what they might like to do with those resources.”

When Smith retires on Dec. 31, he will have served as CCC president for nine-and-a-half years. He served as CCC’s executive vice president for two years before being appointed as CCC’s fourth president.