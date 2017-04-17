CCC’s Kearney Center Sold

(Kearney, Neb.) – Central Community College has announced the sale of its Kearney Center for $1.5 million to a Kearney-based business. The new owner was not disclosed.

CCC President Dr. Greg Smith signed the purchase agreement this week after a multiple-bid process, which took less than a month. The college must give possession of the building to the new owners by Aug. 31.

“Central Community College is pleased that we have reached agreement on the sale of the property so quickly,” said Smith. “While further planning and discussions are needed, CCC is committed to keeping the proceeds of the sale in Kearney to meet community needs – perhaps through development of a small business incubator.”

A new 63,000-square-foot Kearney Center is expected to be completed in July with CCC moving in on Aug. 1. Because of the success of a $10 million capital campaign, proceeds from the sale of the existing Kearney Center will not be used for the construction of the new $23 million facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kearney Center will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17. An open house will also be held on that day with tours of the new facility.