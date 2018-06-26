CENTENNIAL TEACHER HONORED WITH PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCE

Two Nebraska teachers are among 104 nationally selected to receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Janice Buss from Centennial Public Schools in Utica and Marlo Tomich from Swanson Elementary School in Omaha were recognized as outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of mathematics and science by the PAEMST program, administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Marlo Tomich has been an educator since 2001 at Westside Community Schools, teaching sixth grade at Carl A. Swanson Elementary School for the past 17 years. Marlo shares her passion for science with students by providing tools and strategies to engage students in experiences that lead to deeper understanding of content.

Janice Buss has been teaching fourth grade at Centennial Public School for 36 years. She has taught all subjects, but science is her passion. Janice works to increase student knowledge in science through engaging hands-on activities and experiments.

Each awardee will receive a citation signed by President Trump and a $10,000 award from NSF. Awardees will also travel to Washington, DC, for an awards ceremony.

For information about this year’s Presidential awardees or information about the annual nomination and application process, please visit http://www.paemst.org.