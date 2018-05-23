Central City body identified

CENTRAL CITY – An autopsy was conducted on the human remains located in Central City on Saturday. The autopsy confirmed the identity of the remains to be that of David E. Jansen, 51, of Central City. He had been reported missing on January. Jansen was identified by the clothing and jewelry he was wearing at the time he had gone missing. Results of the autopsy revealed that Jansen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was discovered with his body at the time of discovery. Jansen’s body was discovered in a storage area of a camper trailer in Central City, on property owned by Jansen and his wife Tenley.